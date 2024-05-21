Power Suspension For Peshawar, Munda Notified
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8 a.m. to 2p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8 a.m. to 2p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 23rd and 25th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Badizai, Dorani Media colony, Sheikh Yasin and Regi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 2, Taj Abad, Achini Mera 1,2, Hasan Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Abdara, New Abdara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Askri 6, Commercial Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8:00 a.
m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Badizai, Durrani Media colony, Sheikh Yasin and Regi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.
Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from Timergara-Munda Transmission Line on 23rd May from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Munda and 66 KV Bajawar grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.
Recent Stories
PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad
KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian Preside ..
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO
District Task Force addresses electricity issues in Battagram
World Nursing Day marked in Peshawar
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi assures Ha ..
Small island states win key climate case in UN court
Small island states win key climate case in UN court
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC charter
Pak meet England in T20I series opener at Headingley
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian President2 minutes ago
-
District Task Force addresses electricity issues in Battagram2 minutes ago
-
World Nursing Day marked in Peshawar7 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi assures Hangu delegation of re ..7 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC charter7 minutes ago
-
Theatre and Film Script Writing Workshop continues at PNCA18 minutes ago
-
FCCI offers condolences on Iranian President's death18 minutes ago
-
IHC grants time for recovery of missing poet40 minutes ago
-
Women protection center inspected40 minutes ago
-
Rice mills’ boiler sealed40 minutes ago
-
Career counselling seminar40 minutes ago