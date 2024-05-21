Open Menu

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Munda Notified

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8 a.m. to 2p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8 a.m. to 2p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 23rd and 25th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Badizai, Dorani Media colony, Sheikh Yasin and Regi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 2, Taj Abad, Achini Mera 1,2, Hasan Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Abdara, New Abdara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Askri 6, Commercial Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Badizai, Durrani Media colony, Sheikh Yasin and Regi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 22nd and 26th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from Timergara-Munda Transmission Line on 23rd May from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Munda and 66 KV Bajawar grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

