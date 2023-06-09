Power suspension for Peshawar notified

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 11th, 14th, 18th 21st, 25th and 28th June

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 11th, 14th, 18th 21st, 25th and 28th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00p.m. subsequently consumers of 11KV Tehkal, KTH, Islamia College, Commercial , Jahngira Abad, University Town, NCR, Airport Road, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industrial, CAA, Palosi 1, Bahria Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 12th, 15th, 19th, 24th and 27th June from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahgai, Hindkhan, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Baipas, Bakhshali Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sikandar Pura, Shahibagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguman, Khazana, New Ghari and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 10th, 13th, 17th, 21st and 26th June from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahgai, Hindkhan, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Baipas, Bakhshali Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sikandar Pura, Shahibagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguman, Khazana, New Ghari and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mattani Grid Station on 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th and 21st June from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mattani City, New Mattani, Old Mattani, Darwazgai, Old Azakhel, Maryanzai, Tilaband and Zangali feeders will face inconvenience.