Power suspension for Peshawar, Nowshera notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 28th, May 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanum feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshera Grid Station on 28th and 31st May from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Armour Colony, Manki Sharif, RA Bazar, Ghee Mill, MES, GE Army, Feroz Sons, UET, Cantt, Pir Pai, MES 1, UOT and Auxiliary feeders will face inconvenience.