UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Swat, Mardan Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:07 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Swat, Mardan notified

Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 21st,22nd,28th and 29th March from 9am to 3pm, resultantly consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 21st,22nd,28th and 29th March from 9am to 3pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,3,4,5,Hayatabad Surjical, North West Hospital, RMT 1,2, Kidney Center, RMI would face inconveniences.

It said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 21st March from 8am to 3pm, effecting consumers of 132 KV Hayatabad grid connected feeders would face inconveniences.

Moreover, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 19th March from 9am to 2pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dara, STH, Haji Baba, Tekht Band, Kabal 4, Qamber, Bari kot, Malam Jabba, Mingora 2, Kabal 2 would face inconveniences.

The power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 19th ,21st,24th,26th,30th March from 9am to 3pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Gujar Ghari, Nisatta Road, Charsadda Road, PRC, Sheikh Maltoon, Rushakai, Ahmad Abad, Cityk 2, Rural 1, New Toru, Bank Road, Bagh e Iram, Nawe Kale, Eid Gah, Pakistan Chowk, Mall Road, New baghdada would face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Swat Company Road Bank Bari Mardan Charsadda Mingora Bagh Jamrud March From

Recent Stories

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

3 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

4 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

2 minutes ago

Premier League to discuss plans to complete season ..

2 minutes ago

Japan initiates for importing skilled manpower fro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.