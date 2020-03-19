Power suspension for Peshawar, Swat, Mardan notified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 21st,22nd,28th and 29th March from 9am to 3pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,3,4,5,Hayatabad Surjical, North West Hospital, RMT 1,2, Kidney Center, RMI would face inconveniences.

It said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 21st March from 8am to 3pm, effecting consumers of 132 KV Hayatabad grid connected feeders would face inconveniences.

Moreover, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 19th March from 9am to 2pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dara, STH, Haji Baba, Tekht Band, Kabal 4, Qamber, Bari kot, Malam Jabba, Mingora 2, Kabal 2 would face inconveniences.

The power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 19th ,21st,24th,26th,30th March from 9am to 3pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Gujar Ghari, Nisatta Road, Charsadda Road, PRC, Sheikh Maltoon, Rushakai, Ahmad Abad, Cityk 2, Rural 1, New Toru, Bank Road, Bagh e Iram, Nawe Kale, Eid Gah, Pakistan Chowk, Mall Road, New baghdada would face inconveniences.