Power suspension for schedule Swat, Mardan, Ohgi notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 28th September from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

It said due to the repair work consumers of 11 KV Sangar, Mingora 1, New Gedara, Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Qalangai feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 28th September from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dhand, Rural 2, Zandoo, Bala Ghari, Col Jawad Shaheed, Tawas Babini, Shahbaz Garhi, yar Husain , Bakhshali, Ismaila feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Ohgi Grid Station on 28th September from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm due to which consumers of 11 KV Ohgi, Susaal Gali, Sher Gharh feeders will face inconvenience.