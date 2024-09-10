Power suspension from Mingora grid notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 11th and 12th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1 ,2, 3, 4, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4, Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulkada, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singer, MES, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Daryal feeders will face inconvenience-

APP/vak