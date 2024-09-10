Open Menu

Power Suspension From Mingora Grid Notified

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Power suspension from Mingora grid notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 11th and 12th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1 ,2, 3, 4, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4, Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulkada, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singer, MES, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Daryal feeders will face inconvenience-

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Ghat Saidu Barikot Mingora September From PESCO P

Recent Stories

realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 hour ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

3 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

3 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

4 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

17 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

17 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan