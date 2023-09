PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Karak Grid Station on 6th and 7th September from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Consequently, it is said that consumers of Sabir Abad, Sabir Abad 2,3, Karak 1,2, and Township feeders will face inconvenience.