Power suspension in Kohat, Balakot notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from KDA Kohat Grid Station on 2nd November from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Gamkol Sharif, Alizai, New Sheikhan, MES, Eidgah, KDA Phase 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on 31st October from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kaghan and Balakot feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak