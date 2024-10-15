Power suspension in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 16th October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, Hayatabad New feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 17th and 22nd October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., resultantly, Hayatabad 5 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 17th October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, People Mandi, Kohati Gate, Kakshal feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 17th and 19th October from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Shalozai Bala,Phandu baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Akhoona Abad , Ring Road 2 and SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 17th and 19th October from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bhadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 17th and 19th October from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Radio Pak, Sethi Town, Gulbargh, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Shiekh Muhammadi grid station on 17th and 19th October from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Badbair, Masho Gagar, Balazai, Sirband, Sheikhan, Shahab Khel and AWT feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak grid station on 17th and 21st October from 7:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Mian Gujar, Gulbela, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpagga 1,2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Guluzai, Muhammad Zai, Jannah College, New Sir Band Pura feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 17th October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sheikh Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba grid station on 17th and 19th October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Khan Mast Colony, Beri Bagh, Akhoon Abad, Shalozai, Fida Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad-Nathia Gali Transmission Line on 17th October from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Nathia Gali grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Haripur grid station on 17th October from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Phospate, Zeb Pharma, Kot Najib Ullah 1, Town 2,4,5, Town Ship, Najib Ullah 2, Judicial Complex feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak