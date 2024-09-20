Power Suspension In Peshawar, Bisham Notified
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 21st, 25th and 28th September from 9:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.
It said that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 21st and 27th September from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as a result, consumers of Kakshal feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 23rd, 26th and 30th July from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. as a result, consumers of Sharif Abad feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 21st September from 9:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m. as a result, consumers of 33 KV Thakot and Pattan grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/vak
