Power suspension in Peshawar, DI Khan, Charsadda notified

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station on 15th and 18th March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hassain Garhi feeder will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 15th and 18th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kakshal, Dabgari and Abaseen feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 15th and 18th March from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Dabgari, Kakshal and Shoba feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I. Khan Grid Station on 15th March from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Gomal University, D.I.Khan grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on 15th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Charsadda grid connected with all 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.