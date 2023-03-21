UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension In Peshawar, Haripur Notified

Published March 21, 2023

Power suspension in Peshawar, Haripur notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 22nd March from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala 1, 2, Industrial, Chagharmati, Pajagai, Benazir Women University, Medina Colony and Muslimabad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 22nd, 25th and 27th March from 9:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Pakha Gulam, Wadpagga 1,2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Doranpur ,BRT, Gulbela 1,2, Guluzai , Jannah College feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur- Burhan Transmission Line on 22nd March from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1,2, Haripur, Kholian and 66 KV Hari pur and Havelian grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

