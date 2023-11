Power suspension in Peshawar, Hazara, Mardan notified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Power House Grid Station on 17th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Jamrud and RMT grid-connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Haripur-Havelian Transition Line on November 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of Nathia Gali, Abbottabad, Kholian Bala grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 18th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of Mohabatabad, Shaikh Maltoon, Express, Industrial, SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Gah, Green Area, New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

