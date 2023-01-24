Power suspension in Peshawar, Mansehra, Bannu notified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to the maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 25th January from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dilazak and Sarbulandpura feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV R.B Turbela Grid Station on 25th January from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sino Hydro 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 220KV Oghi-Mansehra Transmission Line on 25th January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Oghi and Battal11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Bannu Grid Station on 25th January from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to which the consumers of 132 KV Mir Ali, Maran Shah, Razmak and 66 KV Kuram Ghari grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.