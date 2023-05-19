UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension In Peshawar, Mansehra Notified

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 21st and 28th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11KV BSI Steel and Mohmand Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Rehman Baba Transmission Lineon20th May from 8:00 AM to 2:00PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Rehman Baba and Peshawar City grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The Power Supply will remain suspended from132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 20th, 23rd, 27th and 30th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Cnal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture , MeraAchini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 20th, 24th and 29th May from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Shamsi Road and Canal Road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 22th, 24th, 25th and 30th May from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gazikot, AhsanShaheed, City 1,2, Qalandar Abad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheed, LassanNawab, City 3, MuradPur, Khaki, Shankiyari, Balakot, BOI, GhariHabibUllah, Banda Pir Khan, APS , Jinnah Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

