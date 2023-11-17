Power suspension in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Power House on 21st November from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of New Warsak, Sakhi Chashma, Peshawar Cantt, RMT, Jamrud and Landikotal Grid Stations-related feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 18, 19, 20 and 21st November from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Resultantly consumers of Nishtarabad-1, City Home and Islamabad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 20th and 21st November from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of AWKUM, MMC, Old Industry Muhabatabad, Nisatta Road, New Industry, Band Road, Ahmadabad, Nawa Kiley, Sheikh Maltoon, Mesri Abad, Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Eid Gah, Bagh e Iram, Rural-1 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said, will remain suspended from Kohat Grid Station on 19th November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of Kohat Cantt and Kalaya feeders will face inconvenience.