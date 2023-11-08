Power suspension in Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Oghi notified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was notified on Wednesday that, due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on November 11 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a result, consumers of Gull Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 1, 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1, Hussain Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, DHA, Aksari 6, and Commercial Balding feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on November 11 and 14 from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Badizai, Dorani Media Colony, Professor Model Town, and Sheikh Yaseen feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from the New Shahi Bagh-Shabqadar Transmission Line on November 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Shabqadar, Tangi, and Rajar grid-connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Jagran Power House on November 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and consumers of Muzaffarabad and Noweri grid-connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from the Oghi-Battal Transmission Line on November 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Battal grid-connected feeders will face inconvenience.