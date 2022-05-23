Power suspension in Peshawar, Nowshera, Timergara notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on May 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling ; Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on May 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience. While, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Chamba, Zaib Pharma, Panian 1,2, Phosphate, Koty 1,2, PIDC, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera2, Town 1,2,3,4,5 , SNK, Judicial Complex , Bayan, New Khanpur, Baldher, NRTC, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshera Grid Station May 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Aurmar Colony, Manki Sharif, RA Bazar, Gee Mill, MES, G E Army, Feroz Son, UET , Cantt, Ziyarat Kaka Sahib, Spin Khak feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pubbi Grid Station on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jalozai, Spin Khak, Sheikhan,Panakot, Pubbi Hospital, Pubbi City, Taru Jabba , Dargai, Amankot feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on May 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVTimargara , Lal Qila, Mayuar, Tormang 2, Timergara Express, New Mayar, Daudkhel, Akakhel, Odigram, Balambat, Sheikhan, Khal, Samarbagh, Shamsi Khan feeders will face inconvenience.