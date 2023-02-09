UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension In Peshawar, Tarbela, Abbottabad Notified

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Power suspension in Peshawar, Tarbela, Abbottabad notified

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on February

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on February 10, 13 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV University Campur, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Ambela, Commercial, Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi � Kohat Town Transmission Line on February 11 from 9 a.

m. to 4 p.m. As a result, consumers of 132 KV KDA Kohat and Hangu grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nishat Tarbela � Right Bank Transmission Line on February 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Gadoon and Right Bank grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad � AMC Abbottabad Transmission Line on February 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a result, consumers of 132 KV Abbottabad, Nathia Gali and 66 KV Haripur , Havelian grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

