Power Suspension Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 25th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVTehkal, Islamia College, K.T.H, Commercial-1&2,University Town, NCR, PAF, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, Mes-2,Old Mes, Warsak Road-2,C.A.A and Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 500 KVA Sheikh Mohammadi Grid Station on 26th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarband, Shabkhel and Sheikan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 27th & 29th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana,Haryana, Daud Zai-1&2,Old Naguman, Toukth Abad, Haryana-1, Khazana and New Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 24th June from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Best Way Cement Factory consumer grid will face inconvenience.

