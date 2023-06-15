Power suspension notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Grid Station on 16th, 20th, 24th, 27th, and 29th of June from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Subsequently, the consumers of 11KV KTM, SIEKT, City,2,3,4,5, Khushal 1, Hospital, College Town, NMC, and Khushgai Express feeders will face inconvenience.