UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension Notified For Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Power suspension notified for Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muree Road Abbottabad Grid Station on 14th, 19th and 26th June from 8:00 a.m.to 01:00 p.m.

subsequently, the consumers of 11KV Bagnotar and Damtor feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon-Al Haji Asia Steel Mill Transmission Line on 14th June from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., as a result, consumers of 11 KV Al Haji Asia Steel Mill feeders will face inconvenience.

