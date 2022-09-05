UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension Notified For Peshawar And Nowshera

Published September 05, 2022

Power suspension notified for Peshawar and Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 6th, 10th and 13th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, North West Hospital, RMI, Gul Abad, BIC, Mohmand Steel, North Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Hospital and Shahkas 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 6th, 10th and 13th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, Hayatabad Old, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotal, Fronteir Saramics, Fronteir Green Wood Ceel, Khyber 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 6th, 10th and 13th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering , Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Hayatabad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, Acadmy Town, Secular Road, DHA, Haji Bahadar Khan, Aksari 6, Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshehra Grid Station on 6th, 8th, 10th and13th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manki Shareef, New Cantt, Armar Colony, RA Bazar, Ghee mill, MES, GE Army , Feroz Sons , UET feeders will face inconvenience.

