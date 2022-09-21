Power suspension notified on various feeders

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 23rd , 28th and 30th September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Dabgari feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 22nd, and 26th September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shuba feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera-Nizampur Grid Station on 22nd September from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Askari Cement Factory Nizampur connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on 22nd September from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 Shabqadar grid connected11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.