UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension Notified On Various Feeders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Power suspension notified on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 23rd , 28th and 30th September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Dabgari feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 22nd, and 26th September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shuba feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera-Nizampur Grid Station on 22nd September from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Askari Cement Factory Nizampur connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on 22nd September from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 Shabqadar grid connected11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company September From PESCO P

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

9 minutes ago
 ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces F ..

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces Fatima Sana

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' confere ..

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' conference in NY

2 hours ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.