Power Suspension On Abbottabad, Mingora, Charsadda And Mansehra Grids Notified

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 30th November from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of AMC, Jhangi, APS, SIE feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 30th November from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Daryal feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Charsadda Grid Station on 30th November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kalyas, Torangzai Baba Town, Charsadda 2, Tarnab, Ijaz Flour Mill, Sardheri, Dargai, Gull Abad, Al Rehman CNG, DHQ, Tarnab 2 and Sholgar feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 30th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Haripur, Kholian Bala, Abbottabad, AMC, Nathiagali and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid Connected feeders will face inconvenience.

