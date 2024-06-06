Power suspension on Haripur grid notified

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on 8th June from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of TIP Factory and Bayyania grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.