Power Suspension On Haripur Grid Notified
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on 8th June from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Consequently, it said that consumers of TIP Factory and Bayyania grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
