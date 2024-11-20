Power suspension on KP feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Sheikh Muhammadi-Tarbela Power House Circuit on 21st, 22nd and 25th November from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Peshawar University, Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar Industrial, Jamrud, Regi Model Town, Hayatabad, Rehman Baba, Peshawar City, Musazai, 66 KV Badbe, 132 KV Shahi Bagh, Shabqadar and Warsak grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kholian Bala Grid Station on 21st, 23rd and 25th November from 8:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sajikot, City Havelian, Town Havelian, Khokal, Industrial 1, Kohlian , Jabri, Thary AD, INF Brigade, Sarai Salah, Sungar, Rehana and Bagra feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Hangu grid station on 22nd November from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Muslim Abad, Zargari, Kahi & Togh Sarai Samana feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Gurguri-Tall Transmission Line on 21st November from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Thall grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak