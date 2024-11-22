Open Menu

Power Suspension On KP Feeders Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Power suspension on KP feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 25th and 26th November from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, the consumers of Hassain Abad, Gulbarg, Phandu Road, Sikandar Pura and Sheikh Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that the power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort grid station on 25th and 26th November from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, the consumers of Chowk Yadgar, Pipal Mandi, Qissa Khwani, Kohati Gate, Shoba Bazar, Industrial, Abasin and Dabgari feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from MansehraOghi Transmission Line on 23rd November from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.

m. resultantly consumers of Ohgi, Battal and Jabri grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Hattar -Wah Transmission Line on24th November from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly, the consumers of Hattar 1,2,3, Khanpur, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Pubbi grid station on 25th, 26t, 27th and 28th November from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly, the consumers of Chirat feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Kurram Garhi grid station on 23rd, 25th, 27th and 30th November from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, the consumers of Cantt2, Surwangi and 66 KV Kuram Ghari grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

