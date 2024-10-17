Power suspension on Mansehra grid notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 19th October from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of Murad Pur, Shinkyari, Lasan Nawab, Pakhal, Ihsan Shaheed and Gazi Kot feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak