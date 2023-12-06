Open Menu

Power Suspension On Mardan, Peshawar Grids Notified

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Mardan grid station on 8th December from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of New Matini, Tilaband, Dara, Old Matini, Matini City, Rezwan Flour Mill, Zangali Badbari feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 8th December from 1 p.m.to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hassan Khel, Aka Khel, New Azakhel, Old Azakhel, Dawazgai feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 9th December from 9 a.m.to10 a.m. resultantly, consumers of Bashir Abad, Karim Pura, Dabgari, Qissa Khwani, New LRH, Radio Pakistan, Government House, Pak Medical Center, Kohati Gate, People Mandi feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 9th December from 10 a.m.to 11 a.m. resultantly, consumers of Fort Jail, Chowk Yadgar, Kakshal , Secretariat, Shoba, Deans, Judicial Complex, MES 1, MES feeders will face inconvenience.

