Power suspension on Nowshera grid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City – Marble City Transmission Line on 1st December from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of Marble City Haripur and Locomotive Factory Risalpur grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

