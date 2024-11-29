Open Menu

Power Suspension On Nowshera Grid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Power suspension on Nowshera grid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City – Marble City Transmission Line on 1st December from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of Marble City Haripur and Locomotive Factory Risalpur grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Nowshera Haripur December From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

16 minutes ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

18 minutes ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

44 minutes ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

52 minutes ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

3 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

4 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

7 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

18 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

18 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan