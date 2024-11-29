Power Suspension On Nowshera Grid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City – Marble City Transmission Line on 1st December from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Consequently, it said that consumers of Marble City Haripur and Locomotive Factory Risalpur grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/vak
