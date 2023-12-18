Open Menu

Power Suspension On Peshawar, D I Khan, Abbottabad Grids Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 20th, 23rd and 28th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Center Hospital, Health Excellence, North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Cell Wood, Northern Bottling, PCB, Alhaj, BSF, Olympia, Omrok, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Al Hafiz, Frontier Teak Wood, PPI, Mika Steel, Express 1, 2, 3 and PHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Band Kurai-D.I. Khan Transmission Line on 21st December from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 66 KV Band Kurai grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from AMC Abbottabad Grid Station on 20th and 27th December from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Garhi Habibullah, Jahangai, Tanawal, APS, Jannah Abad, Mandian, SID, Comsats University, INOR, AMC and PMA 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

More Stories From Pakistan