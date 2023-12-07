Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar grids notified

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 9th and 12th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Center Hospital, Health Excellence, North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Cell Wood, Northern Bottling, PCB, Alhaj, BSF, Olympia, Omrok, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Alhafiz, Frontier Teak Wood, PPI, Mika Steel, Express 1, 2, 3 and PHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 9th and 12th December from 9 a.

m. to 3p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Homes, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Warak-Power House-RMT Transmission Line on 10th December from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud, RMT grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Haripur-Hattar Transmission Line on 10th December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, the consumers of Hattar 1, 2, Hattar Special Economic Zone, Khanpur, Haripur, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havellian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.