Power Suspension On Peshawar, Kholian Feeders Notified
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 06:11 PM
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad grid station on 16th and 20th October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Khyber 1, 2, Hayatabad 9, 10, 13, 14 and IMS feeders will face inconvenience
It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar University grid station on 16th and 17th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malakandher, Engineering, Agriculture, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Old Bara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, Askari 6, Regi, University Town, NCR, Airport Road, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt grid station on 16th and 20th October from 8 a.
m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of MES 2, Old MES, CAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 16th and 20th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of jail feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 16th and 17th October from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kochian 1, 2, Mehran 1, 2, Sardar Abad, Shahi Bala, Swat Scout, Shagai Industrial, Haji Zai, Dheri Kandi feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Kholian Bala- Haripur Transmission Line on 16th October from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Haripur, Havelian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
