Power Suspension On Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad Grids Notified
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 22nd October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly, Agra, Achini 2, DHA, Haji Bahadar Khan, Askari 6, Commercial Building, Nasir Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.
It said that power supply will also remain suspended from PAF Base Grid Station on 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th and 31st October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, Old Badbair, Saphan, PAF, Live Stock and Hassain Khel feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th and 31st October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Shalozai Bala, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Akhoona Abad, Ring Road 2 and SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th and 31st October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bhadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th and 31st October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sikhandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Redio pak, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Shiekh Muhammadi grid station on 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th and 31st October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Badbair, Masho Gagar, Balazai, Sirband, Sheikhan, Shahab Khel and AWT feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Dilazak grid station on 22nd, 26th and 29th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Mian Gujar, Gulbela, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Guluzai, Muhammad Zai, Jannah College, New Sir Band Pura feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Pindi Road grid station on 22th and 24th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Gumbat, Kharmatoo, Doda, Kohat Express, Cadet College, Shadi Khel, Lachi Express, Bara, Alizai 1, PAF Base Kohat, Slipper Factory, Baberi Cotten Mill, City 4 Kohat, Kohat Express Textile Mill, Jarma, Kohat Industrial ES, KUT, City 2,3, PAF, KDA and College Town feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad grid station on 22nd October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of SDA, PMA, Sherwan Town, Town, Rawalkot feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bukhari praises Bilawal's key role in passing 26th Constitutional Amendment2 minutes ago
-
Dengue claims one more life2 minutes ago
-
DC meet people to get awareness bout their problem under CM agenda2 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary session for 26th Constitutional Amendment garners over 25k views on YouTube2 minutes ago
-
DC meets people to address problems under CM agenda2 minutes ago
-
ECP regional office announces LG by-polls results for four village councils in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Deptts asked to take stern action against polluters2 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Congratulates nation on approval of 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three accused; recover mainpuri, weapon12 minutes ago
-
1.9 tonne expired food items discarded12 minutes ago
-
‘Dhee Rani’ project operational now12 minutes ago
-
‘Dhee Rani’ project operational now12 minutes ago