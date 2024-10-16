Power suspension on Peshawar, Mansehra, Haripur grids notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Transmission Line on 20th October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly Hayatabad grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from University Grid Station on 17th October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly Danish Abad, Rahat Abad, Agriculture University, academy Town, Circular Road, Sufaid Dheri and Achini feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 18th October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly, Gharib Abad, Engineering College, Canal Town, University Campus, Taj Abad and Hassain Zai feeders will face inconvenience.

The power sSupply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 21st October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly Ring Road 5, HMC, Jamal u Din Afghani, Old Bara Road and Lala zar feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 17th October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly Nasapa, Naguman, Dalazak, Khazana, Sirbuland Pura, Samar Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 18th October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly feeders Naguman Industrial, Bakhsho Pull, New Ghari, Latif Abad, Eidgah and Charsadda Road will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 19th October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 21st October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly Redio Pakistan, Jhagra, Chamkani, Umar, Chughal Pura, Lala, Sikandar Pura, Hashtnagri, Taj Abad 2 and Achini feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 19th and 22nd October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, Ghazikot, Ahsan shaheed, City Mansehra, Chanai, Qalandar Abad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheen Shahid, Lassain Nawab, Chitti Dheri, Murad Pur, Khaki, Baffa, Shankiyari, Dodial, Pakhal feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on 20th October from 9:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. resultantly, Hattar 1,2,3, Haripur, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Hattar Grid Station on 21st October from 10:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m. resultantly, Rahmat Steel, Al Hadeed, Murshid Steel 1, Hattar 6, Pak Accumulator and Horizon Paper feeders will face inconvenience.

