Power Suspension On Peshawar, Nowshera And Mansehra Grids Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from PAF Grid Station on 12th and 15th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Old Badbair, Saphan, PAF, Live stack and Hassain Khel feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 12th and 15th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Shalozai Bala,Phandu baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Akhoona Abad , Ring Road 2 and SIDB feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 12th and 15th October from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bhadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 12th and 15th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Radio Pak, Sethi Town, Gulberg, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Shiekh Muhammadi grid station on 12th and 15th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m,. resultantly consumers of Badbair, Masho Gagar, Balazai, Sirband, Sheikhan, Shahab Khel and AWT feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak grid station on 12th and 15th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly. consumers of Mian Gujar, Gulbela, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpagga 1,2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Guluzai, Muhammad Zai, Jannah College, New Sir Band Pura feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak grid station on 12th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Shaheen Foundation, Ghari Shaheed, Panam Dheri, Kachori 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera grid station on 12th and 13th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Old Bara Banda, Bara Banda New, Behram Kale, Mix Industries, Pir Sabaq, Kabal River, Mardan Industrial Estate, Rashakai 2, Risalpur Cantt feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mansehra-Balakot grid station on 12 th October from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Noseri grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

