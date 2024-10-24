Open Menu

Power Suspension On Peshawar, Nowshera Feeders Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Power suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 27th and 30th October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad 6 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 27th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Greenwood, Fernator ceramic feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University grid station on 27th, 28th and 30th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of University Campus Mala Kandhir Engineer Big, Tanabad, Tanabad 2 Agriculture Meera Achin, iHMC, Ring Road, Danishabad Gharibabad, Rahatabad 1st MB Abdra Achini 1, 2, Hasanzai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Baza Road, JAF academy Town, Circular Road, DHAHPK, Scree 6, Consumers of commercial building Abdul Razaq feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 27th , 28th and 30th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Maqsood Abad, Shagai, Hinkiyan, Opazai, Pirbala 1,2, Industrial, Chagharmati, Benazir Woman University, Madina Colony, Muslim Abad, Kaniza, New Ghari and Nishat feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Dilazak Grid Station on 26th and 29th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Mian Kajar, Gulabad, OPF, Pakha Ghulam, Wasdpaga 1, 2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Duran Pur, BRT, Galuzai Mohammad Zai, Jinnah College, New Sir Bulandpura feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 25th October from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 26th and 30th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of Shaheen Foundation, Garhi Shaheed, Panam Dheri, Customers of Kachori 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City Grid Station on 26th and 27th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Old Bara Banda, Bara Banda, Bahram Klay, Max Industries, Peer Sabaq, Kabul River, Mardan Industrial Estate, Rashkai 2, Risalpur Cantt feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Kabul Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Meera Agriculture Company Road Mardan Nowshera October Women Muslim From Nishat PESCO P

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

2 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

3 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

4 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

4 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

5 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan