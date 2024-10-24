Power suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 27th and 30th October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad 6 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 27th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Greenwood, Fernator ceramic feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University grid station on 27th, 28th and 30th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of University Campus Mala Kandhir Engineer Big, Tanabad, Tanabad 2 Agriculture Meera Achin, iHMC, Ring Road, Danishabad Gharibabad, Rahatabad 1st MB Abdra Achini 1, 2, Hasanzai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Baza Road, JAF academy Town, Circular Road, DHAHPK, Scree 6, Consumers of commercial building Abdul Razaq feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 27th , 28th and 30th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Maqsood Abad, Shagai, Hinkiyan, Opazai, Pirbala 1,2, Industrial, Chagharmati, Benazir Woman University, Madina Colony, Muslim Abad, Kaniza, New Ghari and Nishat feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Dilazak Grid Station on 26th and 29th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Mian Kajar, Gulabad, OPF, Pakha Ghulam, Wasdpaga 1, 2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Duran Pur, BRT, Galuzai Mohammad Zai, Jinnah College, New Sir Bulandpura feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 25th October from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 26th and 30th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of Shaheen Foundation, Garhi Shaheed, Panam Dheri, Customers of Kachori 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City Grid Station on 26th and 27th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Old Bara Banda, Bara Banda, Bahram Klay, Max Industries, Peer Sabaq, Kabul River, Mardan Industrial Estate, Rashkai 2, Risalpur Cantt feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak