Power Suspension On Peshawar, Nowshera Feeders Notified
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 27th and 30th October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad 6 feeders will face inconvenience.
It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 27th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Greenwood, Fernator ceramic feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University grid station on 27th, 28th and 30th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of University Campus Mala Kandhir Engineer Big, Tanabad, Tanabad 2 Agriculture Meera Achin, iHMC, Ring Road, Danishabad Gharibabad, Rahatabad 1st MB Abdra Achini 1, 2, Hasanzai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Baza Road, JAF academy Town, Circular Road, DHAHPK, Scree 6, Consumers of commercial building Abdul Razaq feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 27th , 28th and 30th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Maqsood Abad, Shagai, Hinkiyan, Opazai, Pirbala 1,2, Industrial, Chagharmati, Benazir Woman University, Madina Colony, Muslim Abad, Kaniza, New Ghari and Nishat feeder will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Dilazak Grid Station on 26th and 29th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Mian Kajar, Gulabad, OPF, Pakha Ghulam, Wasdpaga 1, 2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Duran Pur, BRT, Galuzai Mohammad Zai, Jinnah College, New Sir Bulandpura feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 25th October from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 26th and 30th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of Shaheen Foundation, Garhi Shaheed, Panam Dheri, Customers of Kachori 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City Grid Station on 26th and 27th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Old Bara Banda, Bara Banda, Bahram Klay, Max Industries, Peer Sabaq, Kabul River, Mardan Industrial Estate, Rashkai 2, Risalpur Cantt feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IPDS study reveals CPEC promotes modernization, bilateral cooperation11 minutes ago
-
PHA opens Lower Topa Park for general public21 minutes ago
-
Dawat-e-Islami’s relief efforts for conflict-hit Gaza continuously underway: Attari21 minutes ago
-
Governor calls for collective efforts to eliminate polio21 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World Polio Day highlights role of healthcare professionals in eradication initiatives21 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief for optimal facilitation of small industries in KP21 minutes ago
-
PM for using technology to improve tax, revenue collection21 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates founding anniversary of state govt with traditional zeal, fervor41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs administration to focus on upcoming polio drive to achieve targets41 minutes ago
-
District administration committed to facilitate health organizations: DC41 minutes ago
-
Rs. 8 lakh smuggled cigarettes seized, man arrested41 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested for illegal hunting41 minutes ago