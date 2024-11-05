Power Suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat feeders notified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 7th and 9th November from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Shalozai Bala, Phandu baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Akhoona Abad , Ring Road 2 and SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 7th and 9th November from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 7th and 9th November from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Redio pak, Sethi Town, Gulbargh, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Wapda House grid station on 7th November from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Rashid Abad, ICF, Shami Road, Dorekamil Road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Wapda House grid station on 7th November from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Khwaza Town, Darmangi, Zaintara, Yousaf Abad, Warsak Road and Hassan Ghari feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial grid station on 6th November from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Manki Sharif, Axillary, Azakhel Bala, MES, Amam Ghari, JE Armi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial grid station on 6 November from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. resultantly, consumers of RA Bazar, Armored Core Colony, New Cantt, Khatak Mills, Bahadar Baba feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat grid station on 7th November from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Bosti Khel, Toppi, Jarma, Bezadi Chakar Kot, Bilitang, PAF, Lachi, Shadi Khel, Kharmato, OTS, Khushal, Sleeper Factory feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat grid station on 7th November from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of KTM, Mian Bazar Kohat, Dara, Kohat Express, Cadet College, Kohat Industrial Estate, College Town, Mian Khel Bazar and KUST, Kohat Tunnel feeders will face inconvenience.

