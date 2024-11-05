Open Menu

Power Suspension On Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat Feeders Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Power Suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 7th and 9th November from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Shalozai Bala, Phandu baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Akhoona Abad , Ring Road 2 and SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 7th and 9th November from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 7th and 9th November from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Redio pak, Sethi Town, Gulbargh, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Wapda House grid station on 7th November from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Rashid Abad, ICF, Shami Road, Dorekamil Road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Wapda House grid station on 7th November from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Khwaza Town, Darmangi, Zaintara, Yousaf Abad, Warsak Road and Hassan Ghari feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial grid station on 6th November from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Manki Sharif, Axillary, Azakhel Bala, MES, Amam Ghari, JE Armi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial grid station on 6 November from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. resultantly, consumers of RA Bazar, Armored Core Colony, New Cantt, Khatak Mills, Bahadar Baba feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat grid station on 7th November from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Bosti Khel, Toppi, Jarma, Bezadi Chakar Kot, Bilitang, PAF, Lachi, Shadi Khel, Kharmato, OTS, Khushal, Sleeper Factory feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat grid station on 7th November from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of KTM, Mian Bazar Kohat, Dara, Kohat Express, Cadet College, Kohat Industrial Estate, College Town, Mian Khel Bazar and KUST, Kohat Tunnel feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Company Marriage Road Rashid Kohat Nowshera Bagh November NHA From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

1 hour ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

1 hour ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

1 hour ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

2 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

2 hours ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

3 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

5 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan