Power Suspension On Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat Feeders Notified
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 7th and 9th November from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Shalozai Bala, Phandu baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Akhoona Abad , Ring Road 2 and SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 7th and 9th November from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 7th and 9th November from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Redio pak, Sethi Town, Gulbargh, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Wapda House grid station on 7th November from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Rashid Abad, ICF, Shami Road, Dorekamil Road feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Wapda House grid station on 7th November from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Khwaza Town, Darmangi, Zaintara, Yousaf Abad, Warsak Road and Hassan Ghari feeders will face inconvenience.
Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial grid station on 6th November from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Manki Sharif, Axillary, Azakhel Bala, MES, Amam Ghari, JE Armi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial grid station on 6 November from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. resultantly, consumers of RA Bazar, Armored Core Colony, New Cantt, Khatak Mills, Bahadar Baba feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat grid station on 7th November from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Bosti Khel, Toppi, Jarma, Bezadi Chakar Kot, Bilitang, PAF, Lachi, Shadi Khel, Kharmato, OTS, Khushal, Sleeper Factory feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat grid station on 7th November from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of KTM, Mian Bazar Kohat, Dara, Kohat Express, Cadet College, Kohat Industrial Estate, College Town, Mian Khel Bazar and KUST, Kohat Tunnel feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sahibzada Hamid Raza elected as Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Kazakhstan parliamentary contacts pivotal to further solidifying existing bi-lateral ties: Ayaz3 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani urges media to acquaint people with Mohtasib's role in addressing public gri ..13 minutes ago
-
Shaikh appreciates role of UN bodies in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Task force to negotiate about saved amount with 18 IPPs in next phase: Senate body told23 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit Project Across Pakistan23 minutes ago
-
`Lok Mela' to project soft image of country: Secretary Heritage32 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani calls for providing equitable public healthcare services33 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over impact of armed conflicts on environment42 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Inaugurates second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project42 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Balochistan files case in drugs scame43 minutes ago
-
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench53 minutes ago