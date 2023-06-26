Power suspension on Rehman Baba feeder notified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman baba Grid Station on 27th June from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Subsequently, the consumers of 11KV Musa Zai, Beri Bagh, Barki, Ring Road, Main Umar Baba, SIDB and Hazarkhawani-2 feeders will face inconvenience.