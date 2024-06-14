Open Menu

Power Suspension On Two Haripur Grids Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on 15th June from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of 132 KV Shadi Cement Factory grid-connected feeders will face inconvenience

The power supply will also remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on 15th June from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Bestway Cement Factory feeders grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

