Power suspension on various feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 14th, 18th, 21st, 25th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Exultance, North West Hospital, academy Town, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Shakas 1, Health Net Hospital, Northern Bottling, Mohmand Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 14th, 19th, 22nd, 26th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Company Bagh, Pirbala and Badabair feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 14th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 23rd, 27th and 28th of February from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Laseen Nowab, City 3, Mirpur, Khaki and Shankri feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan – Chashma Power House transmission line on 14th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 132 KV D.I.Khan, Gomal University , Prova and 66 KV Band Kurai grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 14th, 18th, 21st, 25th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Abad, Rural 2, Zando, Ghari Daulatzai, Col Jawad Shaheed, Tawas Babini, Muhabatabad, Sheikh Maltoon, Express and Industrial, SIDB, Jand Abad, Pakistan Chowk , Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Mangah, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi, Town , Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Mardan Medical Complex, Basha Khan Medical College, Benazir Children Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.