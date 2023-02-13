UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension On Various Feeders Notified

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Power suspension on various feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 14th, 18th, 21st, 25th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Exultance, North West Hospital, academy Town, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Shakas 1, Health Net Hospital, Northern Bottling, Mohmand Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 14th, 19th, 22nd, 26th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Company Bagh, Pirbala and Badabair feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 14th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 23rd, 27th and 28th of February from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Laseen Nowab, City 3, Mirpur, Khaki and Shankri feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan – Chashma Power House transmission line on 14th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 132 KV D.I.Khan, Gomal University , Prova and 66 KV Band Kurai grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 14th, 18th, 21st, 25th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Abad, Rural 2, Zando, Ghari Daulatzai, Col Jawad Shaheed, Tawas Babini, Muhabatabad, Sheikh Maltoon, Express and Industrial, SIDB, Jand Abad, Pakistan Chowk , Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Mangah, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi, Town , Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Mardan Medical Complex, Basha Khan Medical College, Benazir Children Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Company Road Mansehra Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Mirpur Jand Bagh Jamrud Gomal February Muslim From P

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

27 minutes ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

38 minutes ago
 International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

2 hours ago
 realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.