Power suspension on various feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on17th, 20th, 24th and 27th June from 8:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. subsequently consumers of 11KVGul Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

It further said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on17th and 18th June from 7:30 a.m.to 5:30 p.m.resultantly consumers of 11 KV Special Economic Zone 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on17th and 18th June from 7:30 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hattar 1, 6, 7, FDL, Minrox, Sytronic and Kohisar Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KVMardan Grid Station on19th June from 7:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dang Baba, Shami Road, Charsadda Road, Jan Abad, Bag e Iram, Doaran Abad, Par Hoti, Shahnkar New, New Baghdada, Saleem Khan, Ring Road, Makand Road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on19th June from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.resultantly consumers of 11 KV Eid Gah, Misri Abad, City 2, Mirwas, Nissata Road, Rural 1, Nawa Kale, Ahmad Abad and GujarGhari feeders will face inconvenience.