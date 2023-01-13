UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 14th,17th, 21st, 24th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,9,10,13 and Khyber 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on the 14th, 17th, 21st, 24th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Afridi Abad, Kohat Road and Ameen Colony feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 14th, 17th, 21st, 24th, 28th and 31st January from 9 am. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Qisha Khwani, Kohati Gate and People Mandi feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 14th, 17th, 21st, 24th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Madina Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on the 14th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 24th, 26th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Cadet College, Kharmatoo, Ghumbat, College Town feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Transmission Line on 15th January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1,2, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Besham-Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line on 15 January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 33 KV Thakot and Pattan grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

