Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders Notified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Badaber Grid Station on 5th December from 9 a.m. to 11 a.am. resultantly, consumers of Saifan feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will also remain suspended from Badaber grid station on 5th December from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Badabei, PAF, Hassain Khan, Livestock feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Charsadda grid station on 6th December from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Charsadda grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 5th and 7th December from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Shah Dand, Grhari Kapura, Ghari Dolat Zai, Col Jawad, Tawas and Zando feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from D.I. Khan grid station on 5th and 7th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of MES, FC, City 1, 2, Town Hall, University, Qayume Nagar, Tousif Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Dagar grid station on 5th December from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kurakram, Gokand, Salarzai, Irrigation Scheme, Chagharzai and Sur Qila feeders will face inconvenience.

