Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 6th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tajabad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 6th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 1,2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1, Hussain Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, DHA, Aksari 6 and Commercial Balding feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 7th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 7th from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Abad, Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gul Berg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Tarbela Power House on 7th December from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hussai, Col Sher, Mardan 2, Katlang, Jalala, Jahangira, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian, Hattar 1,2, Economic Zone grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 6th December from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. resultantly, consumers of AM Abbottabad, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Abbottabad Nathia Gali grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Oghi Grid Station on 7th December from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Jaban Power House, Oghi, Batal grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.