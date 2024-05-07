Open Menu

Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders Notified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notifed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 9 th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Consequently, consumers of KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dilazak, Sirbuland Pura, Samarbagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguman

and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain also be suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 9th and 13th May from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kochian 1,2, Mathra 1,2, Sardar Abad, Shahi Bala, Swat Scout, Shagai Industrial , Dheri Kandy feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Bannu Station on 9th and 11th May from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., resultantly consumers of City 1,2,3,4,5, Express, Fatima Khel 1,2, Wolen Mill, Cantt 1, 2, Haveed feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will be suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 9th and 11th May from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 9th and 14th May from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.resultantly, consumers of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri

Abad, PRC, Eid Ghah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face

inconvenience.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Swat Company Road Manga Ghat Shah Alam Mardan Saidu Kandy Charsadda Barikot Mingora Bagh May Muslim From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

2 hours ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

3 hours ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

3 hours ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan