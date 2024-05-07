Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notifed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 9 th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Consequently, consumers of KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dilazak, Sirbuland Pura, Samarbagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguman

and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain also be suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 9th and 13th May from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kochian 1,2, Mathra 1,2, Sardar Abad, Shahi Bala, Swat Scout, Shagai Industrial , Dheri Kandy feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Bannu Station on 9th and 11th May from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., resultantly consumers of City 1,2,3,4,5, Express, Fatima Khel 1,2, Wolen Mill, Cantt 1, 2, Haveed feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will be suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 9th and 11th May from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 9th and 14th May from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.resultantly, consumers of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri

Abad, PRC, Eid Ghah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face

inconvenience.

APP/vak