Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from AMC Grid Station on 7th and 10th October from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Mir Pur, Islamkot, Kalapul, Band Pir Khan, Mangal, Q/Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said, will also remain suspended from Daggar Grid Station on 8th and 15th October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Elam, Ashazai, Karakr and Salarzai feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from D.I.Khan Grid Station on 5th, 7th and 8th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of University, Tousif Abad, DDA, Qayoum Nagar feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Sarai Naurang Grid Station on 5th, 7th and 8th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Nar Jaffer, City, Nasir Khel, Scarp 1,2, Malak Flour Mill, Kot Posha, Goriwala, Kaki, Landiwala, Dadiwala, FDM, Ghambela feeders will face inconvenience. Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Bannu Grid Station on 5th October from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. due to which consumers of Township, SIE, Central Jail, Sarki Khel, Janan Gull Kale, KGN, Zakir Khel, Biono Hospital, Jhando Khel, Said Khel, Domel City, Qamar Kale, Azeem Kale, University, Bannu College feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak