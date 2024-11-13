Open Menu

Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders Notified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will

remain suspended from Kulachi Grid Station on 14th November from 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. resulting in inconvenience to the consumers of Kulachi, Madi and Daman feeders.

Likewise, it said the power supply will remain suspended from Taja Zai Grid Station on 17th November from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, Tajori City, Achukhel, Behram Tari Khel, Old Kacheri Road, Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Pabbi Grid Station on 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th November from 8:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m.resultantly, consumers of Spin Kanre feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on14th November from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Dhodyal, Khaki, Qalandar Abad, Attar Shisha, City Mansehra, Chitti Dheri feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Kholian Bala-Havelian-Haripur Transmission Line on 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1, 2, 3, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Shisha Daman Mansehra Haripur Havelian November From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

3 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

3 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

4 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

4 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

4 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

4 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

5 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

5 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan