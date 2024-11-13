Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will

remain suspended from Kulachi Grid Station on 14th November from 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. resulting in inconvenience to the consumers of Kulachi, Madi and Daman feeders.

Likewise, it said the power supply will remain suspended from Taja Zai Grid Station on 17th November from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, Tajori City, Achukhel, Behram Tari Khel, Old Kacheri Road, Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Pabbi Grid Station on 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th November from 8:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m.resultantly, consumers of Spin Kanre feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on14th November from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Dhodyal, Khaki, Qalandar Abad, Attar Shisha, City Mansehra, Chitti Dheri feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Kholian Bala-Havelian-Haripur Transmission Line on 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1, 2, 3, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

