Power Suspension On Various PESCO Feeders Notified

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 06:58 PM

PESCO on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Chakdara grid station on 28th November from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Chakdara, Timergara, Barikot, Swat, Matta, Shangla, Wari, Dir, Lal Qila, Munda and Drosh grid connected feeder will face inconvenience

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Chakdara grid station on 28th November from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of Chakdara, Timergara, Barikot, Swat, Matta, Shangla, Wari, Dir, Lal Qila, Munda and Drosh grid connected feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from wah – Haripur Transmission Line on 30th November from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Haripur and Havelian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Kholian Bala grid station on 30th November from 10:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Havelian grid connected feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Chashma Left Bank Canal grid station on 28th 29th and 30th November from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Baloot Sharif feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan grid station on 28th November from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of MMC, Old Industrial, Muhabatabad, Nisatta Road, New Industrial, Bank Road, Ahmedabad feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mardan grid station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Nawa Kaly, Sheikh Maltoon, Mesri Abad, Bacha khan Medical Complex, Eidgah, Begh e Iram and Rural 1 feeder will face inconvenience.

